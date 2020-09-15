PM Modi inaugurates seven infrastructure projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stone of seven infrastructure projects in Bihar.

Of the seven projects, which are together worth Rs 541 crore, four are related to water supply, two are for sewerage treatment while one is for riverfront development.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister noted the program was taking place on a special day, the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, with the day being observed annually as ‘Engineers Day.’

“Today is the birth anniversary of legendary engineer M Visvesvaraya. The day is dedicated to his memory,” PM Modi said.

He then remarked Indian engineers had played an ‘unprecedented role’ in the development of India and world, adding that they had carved out their own identity globally.

“Urbanisation is the reality of present times. For many decades it was considered that urbanisation was a problem in itself. But I don’t think that way. If it is a problem, there are opportunities as well. BR Ambedkar was a big supporter of urbanisation,” he further said.

The infrastructure projects unveiled by PM Modi will be taken up by the Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) under the state’s urban development and housing department.

The development comes just months ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, which are likely to take place in October-November. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), under chief minister Nitish Kumar, is looking to fend off challenge from the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led coalition.