Bihar assembly election 2020: PM Modi to address rallies in Forbesganj, Saharsa

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 06:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

As many as 78 seats out of 243 are going to voting in the final leg of the assembly elections on November 7. (ANI)

In the final leg of campaign for the Bihar assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address rallies in Forbesganj and Saharsa. With these rallies, he will wind up his election tour of Bihar.

PM Modi has been campaigning aggressively for NDA candidates and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) says it will boost the morale of the party workers and bolster the prospects of the NDA candidates.

PM Modi who fired ‘Jungle Raj ke Yuvraj’ barb at the opposition chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav earlier, mocked Lalu Prasad’s younger son and Rahul Gandhi Sunday as ‘double yuvraj’ who stood for ‘jungle raj’.

Click here for full Bihar assembly elections 2020 coverage



“On one hand, you have a government with double engines {at the Centre and state}; on the other hand, there are two prince. While the double engine government of Bihar is committed to the state’s development, the two princes are busy saving their thrones,” he added.



So far, the Prime Minister has addressed 10 election rallies - in Gaya, Sasaram, Bhagalpur (October 23), Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga (October 28), Chapra, Samastipur, Motihari and Bagaha.

The BJP is fighting the elections in Bihar along with the Janata Dal (United) under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) are the other constituents of the NDA for Bihar elections.

As many as 78 seats out of 243 are going to voting in the final leg of the assembly elections on November 7. Before this, the first phase of polling was done on October 28 and the second phase is taking place today. The counting of votes and results will be announced on November 10.

