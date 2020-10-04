Bihar assembly election 2020: Poll meet underway at BJP chief JP Nadda’s residence in Delhi

A meeting of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to discuss the way forward ahead of the Bihar assembly elections slated for late October and early November this year is underway at party chief JP Nadda’s residence on Sunday.

Union home minister Amit Shah, Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai, and the party’s in-charge for Bihar Bhupender Yadav were present at the meeting, according to news agency ANI.

The poll meeting comes after the BJP and chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) decided on a 50-50 seat share deal after the alliance partners resolved a majority of related issues.

There is, however, no word on their agreement with the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA’s) third partner in Bihar. Apart from them contesting the chief minister’s working, the LJP has also demanded “seats of its choice”, as well as some of the seats considered, are JD (U) and BJP’s strongholds.

The LJP will hold a meeting of its Central Parliamentary Board later in the day, ANI reported. LJP leader Chirag Paswan said his father underwent a heart surgery due to sudden developments on Saturday evening forcing him to cancel a party meeting and rush to the Union minister’s side.

The NDA is yet to announce a seat-sharing deal involving all its constituents amid growing differences between the JD(U) and the LJP. An announcement about the seats, each of the alliance partners will contest, is likely to come by Sunday evening.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be conducted in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7. The results of the first poll exercise during the prevailing coronavirus pandemic will be declared on November 10.