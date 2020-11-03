Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polling percentage stands at 53.51% in second phase

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polling percentage stands at 53.51% in second phase

Polling was held in 94 constituencies across 17 districts in the second phase. The first phase of polling which happened on October 28 in 71 constituencies saw a voter turnout of 54 per cent.

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 20:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The polling commenced at 7 am with voters lined up across polling booths to exercise their franchise amid tight arrangements made due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in the country. (Santosh Kumar/HT file photo)

Bihar recorded 53.51 per cent of polling percentage in the second phase, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced shortly after the voting ended on Tuesday. The final percentage of the second phase will be released after incorporating the number of people who are already in line at different polling stations.

The polling was held in 94 constituencies across 17 districts in the second phase. The first phase of polling which happened on October 28 in 71 constituencies saw a voter turnout of 54 per cent.

In the corresponding constituencies which went to poll during the 2015 election, the turnout stood at 55.35%, the ECI added.

Click here for complete coverage of the Bihar Assembly Election 2020



According to ECI’s data till 5 pm, among all the constituencies in the second phase, Muzaffarpur saw the highest voter turnout of nearly 55 per cent while the lowest was reported from Patna at 39.65 per cent.



The Raghopur constituency from where Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Kumar is contesting recorded a turnout of 54 per cent.

Also Read| Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Onions thrown at Nitish Kumar at poll rally, he says ‘won’t have any impact’

A total of 1,463 candidates were in the fray in the second phase of Bihar Assembly election.

The polling commenced at 7 am with voters lined up across polling booths to exercise their franchise amid tight arrangements made due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in the country. It continued till 6 pm in order to allow infected patients and those carrying symptoms to cast their vote during the last hour.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Gilgit-Baltistan: Pak plays the role of supplicant to Chinese expansion
Nov 03, 2020 20:55 IST
US election live: Kamala urges people to ‘vote like our lives depend on it’
Nov 03, 2020 20:49 IST
SRH vs MI Live Score: Ishan departs, Pollard key for MI in death overs
Nov 03, 2020 21:00 IST
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Nov 03, 2020 16:54 IST

latest news

Giggs temporarily stands down as Wales coach over ‘incident’
Nov 03, 2020 20:55 IST
NCP wants ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali
Nov 03, 2020 20:54 IST
MCCIA survey: Festival demand pushes Pune industry production up from Oct’s 55% to 72% in Sept
Nov 03, 2020 20:53 IST
Polls for two MLC seats in Pune division to be held on Dec 1
Nov 03, 2020 20:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.