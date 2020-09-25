Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Polls to be held in three phases from October 28, says EC

While standard safety measures such as social distancing and wearing of masks will be followed, EC also said those with high temperature will have to vote in the last one hour of the polling process and that there will be fewer voters at a booth. (Representational Photo/HT)

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday announced a three-phase schedule from October 28 for assembly polls in Bihar, the first major elections in the country since the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted political calendars and prompted sweeping measures for social distancing in March to check its spread. The 243-member Bihar legislative assembly’s term will end on November 29.

The 2015 elections in the state were held in five phases.

Indirect polls to Rajya Sabha and legislative council seats based on proportional representation have been held amid the pandemic but they involved a limited number of voters. In the run-up to the Bihar polls, the EC on August 21 put a cap on the number of people that can be involved in door-to-door campaigning as the poll watchdog issued guidelines for holding elections amid the pandemic. The guidelines allowed the submission of nomination forms online and directed voters to be provided with gloves before they use electronic voting machines. The poll watchdog said face masks, sanitisers, thermal scanners, gloves, face shields, and personal protective equipment kits shall be used during the electoral process with social distancing norms in place. Voters with high temperatures will be allowed to vote in the last one hour of the polling.

The EC has also decentralised the training of officials in charge of the polling process. It effectively means that they will be either trained online or training will be conducted face-to-face in a staggered manner.

The number of tables in a counting hall has been slashed by half—from 14 to seven. A maximum of 1,000 people will be allowed to vote at a polling station. It is a significant reduction from the earlier figure of 1,500.

The voters will to have stand six feet apart at polling booths, where soaps, water, and hand sanitiser will be made available at the entry points.

Opposition parties have criticised the guidelines with Congress calling them “not enough” for the conduct of “free, fair and independent elections” and for ensuring the smooth elections in “free, non-partisan & fair fashion”. The Congress is part of the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led alliance in Bihar, which won the last assembly elections in the state in 2015. The alliance lost power when the Janata Dal (United) returned to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold in 2017 and formed a new government with the BJP’s help.

The BJP has suffered electoral setbacks after retaining power at the Centre with a bigger majority in 2019. It was unable to form the government in Maharashtra despite emerging as the single largest party following disagreements with its oldest ally, Shiv Sena, over power-sharing. In Haryana, it could form the government only after Jannayak Janata Party’s support. The BJP was voted out of power in Jharkhand in December 2019.

Elections have taken place in other countries since the pandemic. A voter turnout of 66.2%, the highest since 1992, was recorded when mask-wearing South Koreans turned out to vote amid strict precautions for parliamentary election in April. Covid-19 patients were allowed to vote by mail or at special booths as 30 million people overall cast their ballots in the first and the most-keenly watched electoral exercise since Covid-19 disrupted political calendars globally. Disinfected polling stations were set up across the country, where people voted after having their hands sanitised and temperatures checked at a safe distance from each other.