Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies at Madhupura, Araria today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the crowd during an election rally in Katihar, Bihar, on November 3. (ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will wind up his election campaign in Bihar by addressing two rallies at Bihariganj in Madhepura and Araria on Wednesday.

Former Union minister Sharad Yadav’s daughter, Subhashini Raj Rao, is the Congress candidate from Bihariganj. She is hoping to wrest the seat from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Niranjan Kumar Mehta. Congress’s Abdur Rahman, who is seeking re-election from Araria, is facing stiff competition from Janata Dal (United)’s Sagufta Azim and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen’s Rashid Anwar.

Gandhi launched his campaign on October 23 and has addressed six rallies so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed 12 rallies.

The third and last phase of the Bihar election on November 7 is expected to be crucial for the Congress as it is expecting gains in the Semaanchal region.