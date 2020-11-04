Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies at Madhupura, Araria today

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies at Madhupura, Araria today

This is the last leg of the campaign that Gandhi launched on October 23. He has addressed six rallies so far

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 11:49 IST

By Subhash Pathak, Hindustan Times Patna

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the crowd during an election rally in Katihar, Bihar, on November 3. (ANI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will wind up his election campaign in Bihar by addressing two rallies at Bihariganj in Madhepura and Araria on Wednesday.

Former Union minister Sharad Yadav’s daughter, Subhashini Raj Rao, is the Congress candidate from Bihariganj. She is hoping to wrest the seat from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Niranjan Kumar Mehta. Congress’s Abdur Rahman, who is seeking re-election from Araria, is facing stiff competition from Janata Dal (United)’s Sagufta Azim and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen’s Rashid Anwar.

Gandhi launched his campaign on October 23 and has addressed six rallies so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed 12 rallies.

The third and last phase of the Bihar election on November 7 is expected to be crucial for the Congress as it is expecting gains in the Semaanchal region.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Presidential Election 2020: Twitter flags Trump’s tweet saying Democrats trying to ‘steal’ election
Nov 04, 2020 11:50 IST
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained in 2018 suicide abetment case
Nov 04, 2020 10:33 IST
India reports 17% jump in fresh Covid-19 cases
Nov 04, 2020 10:06 IST
Three new Rafale jets to arrive today
Nov 04, 2020 05:00 IST

latest news

SC disposes plea seeking additional precautions for conducting ICAI November exams
Nov 04, 2020 12:14 IST
‘We were in the same situation’: Warner looks up to SRH’s 2016 campaign
Nov 04, 2020 12:12 IST
Depression, anxiety are more frequently diagnosed in women: Study
Nov 04, 2020 12:10 IST
Sandeepa: I would like to dig my teeth into substantial work on the web
Nov 04, 2020 12:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.