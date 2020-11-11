Sections
Bihar assembly election 2020 result in numbers: Which party won how many seats

Though the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav led-grand alliance will not form the government in the state, his party that registered victory on 75 assembly constituencies emerged as the single-largest party.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 11:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

DA supporters wearing masks of CM Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi celebrate the alliance's leads on counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna, Bihar on Tuesday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo )

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) is all set for another term in Bihar by crossing the majority mark of 122 seats. According to data released by the Election Commission of India, all NDA partners- BJP, JD(U), Vikassheel Insaan Party, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)- together won 125 seats of the 243 assembly constituencies.

Even as it took lead over the NDA as early trends emerged, the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led grand alliance finally ended 15 seats behind. The five-party alliance of RJD, Congress, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) together won in 110 constituencies.

Also, even as Nitish Kumar, a leader whose survival skills have often prevailed over his political challenges, will retain his post as the Bihar chief minister, his party may not be able to retain its big brother status as it won 43 assembly seats while the BJP won 74 seats. “Don’t underestimate how tough this was for us. Returning to power for a fourth time is not easy; many other chief ministers failed to do so. But Nitish Kumar succeeded despite the media narrative against him,” a senior aide to the chief minister said.



Here’s a look at which party won how many seats in Bihar:

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen - 5

Bahujan Samaj Party- 1

Bharatiya Janata Party - 74

Communist Party of India- 2

Communist Party of India (Marxist) - 2

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - 12

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) - 4

Independent - 1

Indian National Congress- 19

Janata Dal (United) - 43

Lok Jan Shakti Party - 1

Rashtriya Janata Dal - 75

Vikassheel Insaan Party - 4

