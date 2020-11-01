Bihar assembly election 2020: RJD faces tough challenge in battleground Hasanpur

Tej Pratap, a sitting MLA from Mahua assembly in Vaisali district, has changed the constituency to Hasanpur this time. (ANI)

The Hasanpur Assembly constituencey is situated in the Samastipur district of Bihar. It comes under the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency.

Voting for the Hasanpur election will take place on November 3 in the second phase of Bihar assembly elections. Counting of votes for the Bihar assembly polls will take place on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day.

The candidates for the Hasanpur assembly polls 2020 include Tej Pratap Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Raj Kumar Ray of Janata Dal (United) and Arjun Prasad Yadav of Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik).

Tej Pratap, a sitting MLA from Mahua assembly in Vaisali district, has changed the constituency to Hasanpur this time. Yadavs and Muslims are in majority in the constituency. Tej Pratap will face Janata Dal (United) sitting MLA Raj Kumar Ray, who had in 2015 defeated Binod Choudhary of BLSP.

In Bihar, the ruling NDA will face a challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left).

The number of electorates this year is 2,91,992. Of them, 1,54,453 are male, 1,37,531 are female and eight voters belong to third gender category.

Hasanpur, an RJD stronghold, is considered a safe seat for Tej Pratap as it has sizeable number of Yadav and Muslim minority voters as well as the scheduled caste community - the traditional vote base of the RJD.

What happened in 2015?

In 2015, Raj Kumar Ray of Janata Dal (United) won the seat by defeating Vinod Choudhary of RLSP with a margin of 29,600 votes. Raj Kumar Ray got a total of 63,094, while Vinod Choudhary secured 33,494 votes. JD (U) bagged 43 per cent of the votes and the RLSP received 22.83 per cent.

The assembly seat had 2,61,721 registered voters and of them, 1,38,962 were male voters and 1,22,750 were female voters. The None of the Above (NOTA) votes stood at 7,471.

In the 2015 Hasanpur assembly elections, there were 11 candidates in the fray. Hasanpur was among the 70 seats won by the JD(U).