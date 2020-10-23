Sections
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Security beefed up ahead of PM Narendra Modi's rallies

Personnel are dealing with heightened security at the three venues — Gandhi Maidan in Gaya, Bhagalpur and Dehri’s Bada Maidan in Sasaram

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 10:26 IST

By Avinash Kumar, Hindustan Times Patna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Police and paramilitary forces are on their toes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three consecutive rallies in Bihar on Friday. Personnel are dealing with heightened security at the three venues — Gandhi Maidan in Gaya, Bhagalpur and Dehri’s Bada Maidan in Sasaram.

According to sources, only police personnel who test negative for Covid-19 will be deployed at the venues. The authorities have decided to conduct Covid-19 tests for all volunteers and political activists. Moreover, a separate special team of health and sanitary officials is also available to ensure the arrangements are in compliance with Covid-19 protocol.

This would be Modi’s first visit to Bihar after the elections were announced. Several special protection group (SPG) teams have already reached Bihar and sanitised the venues. As per highly placed sources, the SPG will secure all areas, restricting the movement of people in the wake of the PM’s visit.

Gaya SSP Rajiv Mishra said that 10,000 chairs have been arranged at the venue. In Sasaram, organisers have sought 25,000 chairs for the venue while 20,000 chairs are being organised at the venure in Bhagalpur.



Rohtas SP Satyaveer Singh said people have been advised to carry their identity cards with them. Police said that the prime minister will land at the Gaya International Airport and then leave for Sasaram via a helicopter. On the way back, he will land at Gaya’s Gandhi Maidan and after address the function, after which he will fly to Bhagalpur.

The administration has also decreed that no one can enter the venues without a mask.

All arrangements at the venues will follow Covid-19 guidelines. “If Covid-19 guidelines are violated by any organiser, there will be stern action,” said a senior official of state police headquarters (SPH). He added that Gaya, Bhagalpur and Rohtas police reviewed security arrangements on Wednesday. Bomb detection squads and dog squads were also involved.

