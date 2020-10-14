Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sharad Yadav’s daughter joins Congress

Former Union minister and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Raj Rao and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) general secretary Kali Prasad Pandey joined the Congress on Wednesday.

While Pandey has already filed his nomination papers as a Congress candidate from Kuchaikote constituency in Bihar, Subhashini Rao is also expected to be fielded by the party in the upcoming assembly election in the state.

Welcoming the two to the party fold, Bihar Congress chief Madan Mohan Jha said their joining will strengthen the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance in the state.

Addressing reporters at the Congress headquarters in Delhi, Subhashini Rao said her father has not been able to take part in the campaigning in Bihar due to illness.

Amid reports of irregularities in ticket distribution, the central election committee (CEC), headed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, will meet later in the day to finalise the party candidates for the remaining 49 seats. The Congress has already declared 21 candidates for the first phase of elections on October 28.

The second and third phases of elections will be held on November 3 and 7 respectively. The results will be declared on November 10.

While the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting 144 seats, the Congress 70. As part of the Grand Alliance, the Left parties are contesting 29 seats.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address one physical rally on October 23 or 24 for the first phase.