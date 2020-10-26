Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sikandra to witness tough battle as Congress faces LJP, HAM(S)

Officials train polling officers for the use of EVMs ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections in Patna. (HT photo)

Sikandra is among the 71 constituencies slated to witness polling in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections on October 28. Located in Jamui district, Sikandra is known as the birthplace of Mahavir -- the 24th Tirthankara of Jain religion.

Sudhir Kumar Alias Banty of the Congress is the sitting member of the Bihar legislative assembly. Kumar won the seat after defeating the candidate of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the 2015 assembly polls. Kumar defeated Subhash Chandra Bosh of the LJP by 7,790 votes.

This year, Kumar will be fighting against the LJP’s Ravishankar Paswan and Hindustani Awam Morcha’s Praful Kumar Manjhi for the seat.

As per the 2011 census data, 100% of the population is rural. While the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (ST) ratio is 18.93 and 1.46, respectively. Primarily, the constituency is dependent on agriculture. It faces a massive migration issue due to the lack of employment opportunities in Sikandra and in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the issue is expected to take centre stage in the election.

As per the voter list of 2019, there were 286,050 electorates and 308 polling stations in the Sikandra constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout was 51.74%, whereas, in the 2015 assembly election, the number stood at 49.77%. As per the data from the 2015 assembly elections, there were a total 278,418 electorates in the constituency. Of this, 53.59% were men and 46.41% were women. The voter turnout was 49%.

This year, the number of total voters has risen to 288,358. The number of men and women voters is 151,760 and 136,593 respectively and five transgenders have also registered as voters.

Bihar will go to polls from October 28. The voting will be held in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7. In the first phase of voting, 71 constituencies across 16 districts will go to polls on Wednesday. The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting 42 seats - the most number of seats in the first phase of polling by any party.

The counting of the votes will be done on November 10.