Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav urges people to vote to bring about change

Opposition grand alliance’s chief ministerial candidate in Bihar assembly election and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav urged everyone to exercise their right to vote ahead of the first phase of polling in the state.

“Elections are democracy’s festivals. The first phase of the election is going to begin in some time. I want to say to the people of Bihar to use their vote to ring in a change in this election,” Yadav told news agency ANI.

“For 15 years, the incumbent government kept the youth unemployed, worsened the situation of farmers and labourers. They were not able to establish one industry in the state. Poverty was not removed and the situation of education and healthcare worsened in the state,” he added.

Bihar Election 2020: Full coverage

Seventy-one constituencies out of the total 243 in Bihar went to vote at 7am on Wednesday marking the beginning of a high stake battle between the opposition comprising of RJD, Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and CPI(ML) and the ruling NDA alliance consisting JD(U), BJP, Vikassheel Insaan Party and Hindustani Awam Morcha.

JD(U) is contesting in 35 of the 71 seats, followed by BJP in 29, while the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded its candidates in 42 seats. Congress is in the fray in 20 assembly segments and Chirag Paswan’s LJP will contest in 41 seats.

Also Read: Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In first phase of polling, a debutant, senior leaders to test their fate in 71 seats

As many as 952 men and 114 women are contesting in the first phase of elections. Tej Pratap, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s older son and Tejashwi Yadav’s brother, is contesting from the Hasanpur assembly seat in Samastipur district.

The election is spread over three phases and voting for the second and third phase will take place on November 3 and November 8 respectively. Results will be announced on November 10.