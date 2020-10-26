Sections
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Two-time MLA Aruna Devi to fight Satish Kumar in Warsaliganj

MLA Aruna Devi won the seat in 2015 by 85,912 votes and defeated the Janata Dal(United)’s Pradip Kumar by a margin of 19,527 votes.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 20:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Due to the lack of employment opportunities, Warsaliganj has seen a large number of people migrating to other parts of the country, making it the key issue this year along with education. (HT file photo)

The Warsaliganj seat will go to polls in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections on October 28. It is located in the state’s Nawada district and falls under the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency. Currently, the Warsaliganj seat is held by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Aruna Devi, wife of gangster Akhilesh Singh.

She won the seat in 2015 by 85,912 votes and defeated the Janata Dal(United)’s Pradip Kumar by a margin of 19,527 votes. In the 2005 state assembly polls, Kumar won the seat as an Independent. In subsequent polls in 2010, he joined the JD(U) and was re-elected to Gobindpur. In 2015, the seat was bagged by Aruna Devi who switched over to the BJP after quitting Congress. From 2000 to 2005, Aruna Devi was the MLA of Gobindpur. This year, Congress has fielded Satish Kumar against Aruna Devi.

Since elections began in the Warsaliganj in 1951, Congress has won seven times, Communist Party of India (CPI) thrice and Independents twice. While candidates of the BJP, Janata Party, Janata Dal(United), Congress (O) candidates have served one term each.

Due to the lack of employment opportunities, Warsaliganj has seen a large number of people migrating to other parts of the country, making it the key issue this year along with education.

In 2015, there were a total of 3,23,869 eligible voters in the Warsaliganj assembly constituency, out of which 170,032 were men and 153,820 were women. The voter turnout from the Warsaliganj constituency was 51% in the Bihar Election 2015. This year, more than 350,200 people, including 182,435 men, 167,748 female and 196 transgender voters, will cast their votes to bring their favourite candidates to power.

The Bihar assembly elections will be held from October 28. The voting will be done in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7. In the first phase of voting, 71 constituencies across 16 districts will go to polls on Wednesday. The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting from 42 seats - the most number of seats in the first phase of polling by any party. Votes will be counted on November 10 and results will be declared the same day.

