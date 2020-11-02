Bihar Assembly Election 2020: UP CM invokes Ayodhya, nationalism in his election rallies

Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed separate election rallies in Bihar’s East and West Champaran districts on Monday and listed the parties’ achievements such as the beginning the construction work of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan’s custody after the Balakot strike last year.

He attacked the rival Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and urged the public not to be carried away by gimmicks of 1 million jobs for the state’s youth.

“Be it the Congress or the RJD, they only know how to cheat people. They have been dividing the society on the basis of caste, religion and region. Don’t expect them even to unite people,” alleged the UP CM.

He further alleged, “Those who looted jobs of youth for the benefits of their family, how are they even promising jobs ? Where will they bring these jobs from? When they were in power, let alone providing food to the poor, they even digested fodder of speechless animals.”

The BJP leader made these assertions while addressing an election rally at Daunaha in Bagaha sub-division in the West Champaran district.

He heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that the country has been witnessing a new chapter of resurgence under his able leadership.

“Pakistan was forced to release Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman as its cabinet ministers feared backlash from India,” he said.

He described the prevailing situation as diametrically opposite to the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule between 2004 and 2014 of which the RJD was an ally.

“Our country became a victim of successive terrorist attacks before PM Modi came to power. The Congress and RJD dispensation did not dare to take action fearing misuse of nuclear power by Pakistan. However, less than a month after a dastardly terror attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama in Kashmir in February 2019, our security forces decimated the terrorist camps in Pakistan,” said Yogi while seeking votes for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in the third and final phase of Bihar assembly polls, which will be held on Saturday (November 7).

The stakes are high for the NDA, especially the BJP, in the third phase.

Of the 12 seats slated to go to polls in adjoining East and West Champaran districts, nine are held by the BJP, the RJD (two) and one by an Independent, who is contesting this time on a Janata Dal (United) ticket.

The by-election for the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat will also be held on Saturday.

The death of the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) and JD (U) leader Baidyanath Kushwaha has necessitated the by-poll.

The UP CM also addressed a rally for 25 minutes at Raxaul in East Champaran district, where he enumerated the people-friendly initiatives undertaken by the Modi administration.

The election results for the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly will be announced on November 10.