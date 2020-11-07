Bihar Assembly election 2020: Who will get hold of Aurai this time?

Sections
Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 01:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 10. (PTI)

Aurai in Muzaffarpur district is among 78 assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the third and final phase of the ongoing Bihar assembly elections, on November 7. It falls under the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency and is represented by the Surendra Kumar of Rashtriya Janata Dal.

The RJD leader won Aurai after defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ram Surat Rai. He had received 56,133 votes and ousted Rai with a margin of 10,825 votes.

This year, Kumar is fighting as an independent after the seat was given to the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation who has fielded Md Aftab from Aurai.

Aurai is among the legislative assembly seats that came into existence after recommendation by the Delimitation Commission of India. Currently, it has more than 3,06,991 eligible voters and included 164,116 men and 142,870 woman registered electors.



In the 2015 Assembly election, as many as 15 candidates were in the for Aurai. Kumar won re-election after getting 66,958 votes while his opponent Ray managed to collect 56,133 votes.

In 2010 polls, Rai had defeated Kumar with a huge margin of 11,741 votes.

Earlier, this segment was known as a bastion of socialists political parties. Congress was seldom in fray except for few years in the early days of electioneering. Ganesh Prasad Yadav of Janata Party had ruled over Aurai for more than three decades since 1977 when he was first elected.

Counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 10.

