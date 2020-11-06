Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Who will get hold of Muzaffarpur this time?

Muzaffarpur is a district headquarters town and the most important assembly segment of the district that comes under the Muzaffarpur parliamentary constituency of north Bihar. It is among the 78 assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the third and final phase of the ongoing Bihar assembly elections on November 7.

The seat is currently represented by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Suresh Kumar Sharma. Muzaffarpur was among the 53 seats won by the BJP after separation from the Janata Dal(United) in the same year. Sharma defeated Bijendra Chaudhury of JD(U) as he won from Muzaffarpur by a huge margin of 29,739 votes. He had bagged a total of 95,594 votes, while his competitor Chaudhary managed to garner only 65,855 votes. This year as well, both the leaders are in a direct battle for Muzaffarpur.

Click here for complete coverage on Bihar Assembly election 2020

In the 2010 assembly polls, Sharma had defeated Md Jamal of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) with thumping majority of 46,439 votes. Earlier, Muzaffarpur used to be Congress’ bastion till 1995, after which it became a stronghold of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). However, now the seat has been represented by the BJP candidate for the last two assembly elections.

In 2015, there were as many as 30 candidates in the fray. More than 2.9 lakh people had registered to cast their ballot, out of which, 1,61,031 were males and 1,36,912 were female voters. In this year’s assembly election, a total of 319,866 have registered to vote. The number includes 169,191 men and 150,662 women along with 13 third gender voters.

The voting in the Bihar assembly elections is being held in three phases. The first phase of voting took place on October 28 and the second was held on November 3. The third and final phase of voting will be held on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.