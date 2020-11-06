Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar assembly election 2020: Will BJP keep its bastion Sugauli this year?

Bihar assembly election 2020: Will BJP keep its bastion Sugauli this year?

Currently, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ramchandra Sahani represents Sugauli. In 2015 assembly polls, he had defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Om Prakash and won the seat by a margin of 7,756 votes.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 14:50 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with JDU national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during an election rally. (HT filephoto)

People of Sugauli, Bihar will vote for their representative in the third phase of assembly election slated to be held on November 7. Altogether, 15 candidates are in the fray in the assembly seat which falls under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency.

Currently, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ramchandra Sahani represents Sugauli. In 2015 assembly polls, he had defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Om Prakash and won the seat by a margin of 7,756 votes. Sahani has secured the seat by garnering a total of 62,384 votes, while Om Prakash had received 54,628 votes.

In 2010, BJP candidate Ramchandra Sahani had defeated RJD candidate Vijay Kumar Gupta by 12,379 votes. Sugauli assembly seat has been BJP’s bastion.

Click here for complete coverage on Bihar Assembly election 2020



In this year’s election, RJD has fielded Shashi Bhushan Singh against Sahani. From Lokjan Shakti Party, Vijay Gupta is contesting against Singh and Sahani.



In 2015 assembly polls, there were more than 2.6 lakh registered voters, out of which 59.84% had exercised their franchise. The number of male and female voters stood at 1,40,486, 1,19,509 respectively. The None of the Above (NOTA) votes stood at 2,523.

This year there are more than 2,86,700 registered voters. Out of which, 1,52,545 are male, 1,35,158 are female and 15 are third gender voters.

Bihar assembly elections are the first major elections to take place after Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March. The elections are being held amid strict Covid-19 guidelines mandated by the Election Commission of India.

The voting is being held in three phases. The first phase of the voting took place on October 28, second was done on November 3. The third and final phase of voting will be held on November 7.

Counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biden takes lead from Trump in Georgia, a first for Democratic candidate since 1992
Nov 06, 2020 15:52 IST
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Nov 06, 2020 15:08 IST
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Nov 06, 2020 14:06 IST
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
Nov 06, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

‘A privilege to watch’: Shane Bond names ‘World’s best T20 fast bowler’
Nov 06, 2020 16:04 IST
Mithai making a comeback
Nov 06, 2020 16:03 IST
WhatsApp Pay now available for India users. Here’s how it will work
Nov 06, 2020 16:02 IST
US Election 2020: Donald Trump alleges ‘Twitter is out of control’
Nov 06, 2020 16:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.