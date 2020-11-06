Bihar assembly election 2020: Will BJP keep its bastion Sugauli this year?

People of Sugauli, Bihar will vote for their representative in the third phase of assembly election slated to be held on November 7. Altogether, 15 candidates are in the fray in the assembly seat which falls under the Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency.

Currently, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ramchandra Sahani represents Sugauli. In 2015 assembly polls, he had defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Om Prakash and won the seat by a margin of 7,756 votes. Sahani has secured the seat by garnering a total of 62,384 votes, while Om Prakash had received 54,628 votes.

In 2010, BJP candidate Ramchandra Sahani had defeated RJD candidate Vijay Kumar Gupta by 12,379 votes. Sugauli assembly seat has been BJP’s bastion.

Click here for complete coverage on Bihar Assembly election 2020

In this year’s election, RJD has fielded Shashi Bhushan Singh against Sahani. From Lokjan Shakti Party, Vijay Gupta is contesting against Singh and Sahani.

In 2015 assembly polls, there were more than 2.6 lakh registered voters, out of which 59.84% had exercised their franchise. The number of male and female voters stood at 1,40,486, 1,19,509 respectively. The None of the Above (NOTA) votes stood at 2,523.

This year there are more than 2,86,700 registered voters. Out of which, 1,52,545 are male, 1,35,158 are female and 15 are third gender voters.

Bihar assembly elections are the first major elections to take place after Covid-19 pandemic broke out in March. The elections are being held amid strict Covid-19 guidelines mandated by the Election Commission of India.

The voting is being held in three phases. The first phase of the voting took place on October 28, second was done on November 3. The third and final phase of voting will be held on November 7.

Counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 10.