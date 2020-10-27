Bihar assembly election 2020: Will BJP’s Manoj Kumar secure a second term in Goh constituency?

Election officers demonstrate the working of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) during a training programme ahead of the state assembly polls. (PTI File Photo )

As many as 17 candidates are fighting to win the Goh seat in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, the first poll exercise amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Goh Vidhan Sabha constituency, which is currently represented by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Manoj Kumar, will vote in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections on October 28. Voters across 70 other constituencies will also poll their vote in phase 1.

In the 2015 state assembly elections, Kumar had won the seat by a margin of 7,672 votes against Janata Dal(United) leader Ranvijay Kumar, who had emerged victorious in the previous three terms starting 2005.

This time the BJP MLA is up against Bhim Kumar Singh of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Ranvijay Kumar of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, Md Eklakh of the Peace Party, Dharmendra Kumar of the Rashtra Sewa Dal, Rajesh Ranjan of the Jai Maha Bharath Party, Shyam Sunder of the Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) and Slendra Bihari of the Shoshit Samaj Dal.

Eight Independents - Abhiram Priyadarshi, Chitranjan Sharma, Dinesh Kumar Singh, Manish Kumar, Manoj Sharma, Yudhisthir Nonia, Rajesh Kumar (son of Nunu Sharma), Rajesh Kumar (son of Madan Singh) and Sreekant Sharma-are also contesting from the Goh legislative seat.

Goh, in the Aurangabad district of the state, falls under the Karakat parliamentary constituency. About 54.13% of the 2,83,101 eligible voters of Goh had exercised their right to vote in the 2015 polls. The highest voting percentage of 70.37 per cent in this assembly seat was in the year 2000, when 80.35% of the men and 90.96% women voted.

There are 238,000 eligible voters in the Goh assembly seat this time, which includes 140,000 i.e. 47.32% men and 156,000 or 52.60% female voters. Yadav, Muslim, Rajput, Bhumihar and Paswan voters are among the maximum voters in this constituency, according to HT’s Hindi publication Hindustan.

The upcoming election sees a tough battle between the ruling National Democratic Alliance of BJP and JD(U) and the opposition’s grand alliance comprising the Congress party, RJD, CPI, CPM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav is the opposition’s chief ministerial candidate. An earlier alliance partner of the NDA, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has decided to go solo in the upcoming polls

Voting on 71 assembly seats in Bihar will take place on October 28, while the second and third round of polling will be conducted on November 3 and November 7 respectively. The results of the first electoral exercise amid the Covid-19 pandemic will be announced on November 10.