Bihar Assembly Election: Will give momentum to growth in Bihar, if voted to power, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday exhorted voters to bring him back to power so that the development initiatives taken by his government in the past 15 years could be continued.

At a rally in Sakra assembly segment, Muzaffarpur, to canvass for party’s nominee Ashok Kumar Choudhary, the JD(U) leader also pointed at Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav , saying some try to get publicity by attacking him. “Some leaders get publicity and eyeballs by talking against me. Let them do it . I am not interested in any publicity. I have worked for Bihar and will continue to do so, if given another chance,” he said. He also targeted the RJD obliquely by accusing it of promoting nepotism during its stint in power.

“For some , their family, sons ,daughters are all that matters...For me, the entire state and people are my family and I keep working for their development,” he said.

As voting for the second phase of state assembly election in inching closer, public meetings are on in full swing in north Bihar districts. “You all must go to your respective polling stations to cast your vote for a government which has been committed to the development of the state and its citizens for the past 15 years. There are a lot of projects still going on towards giving you a better life,” he said.

Enumerating the developmental projects implemented by his government, Kumar said his government had started seven resolves for the overall development of the state. “ We have given roads, tapped drinking water and power. If given another chance, we will ensure that solar street lights are put in every village. In our government, generation of power has increased manifold,” he said.

“Our government is the first to give reservation to women, apart from cycles for girl students which was later extended to boy students from economically weaker sections. We have built thousands of school buildings, have improved the health services and built all-weather roads for better connectivity,” he said.

At another rally in Mahua in Vaisali, the chief minister underlined that his government’s focus was on uplifting weaker sections and extremely backward classes.