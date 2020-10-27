Sections
Bihar assembly election 2020: Will JDU’s Virender Kumar Singh win a hattrick on Nabinagar seat?

Bihar assembly election 2020: Thirteen candidates, including four Independents, are contesting to win the Nabinagar constituency, which falls under the Karakat parliamentary constituency in Bihar.

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 08:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A female voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink from a polling official before voting in Hajipur. (ANI File Photo)

Voters in the Nabinagar constituency under Aurangabad district will cast their ballot on October 28 or the first phase of Bihar assembly elections. The two-time MLA of the Janata Dal (United), Virender Kumar Singh, is looking to secure a third term on the Nabinagar assembly seat in Bihar. The JD(U) leader had defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Gopal Narayan Singh in the 2015 assembly polls by a margin of 5,261 votes.

Thirteen candidates, including four Independents, are contesting to win this constituency, which falls under the Karakat parliamentary constituency in Bihar. Apart from Virender Kumar Singh, other leaders in the fray are Nationalist Congress Party’s Gopal Nishad, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party’s Dharmendra Kumar, Lok Jan Shakti Party’s Vijay Kumar Singh, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Vijay Kumar Singh Alias Dabloo Singh, leader of Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) Baban Kumar, Pragatisheel Magahi Samaj’s Bhashkar Kumar Verma and Rashtriya Jan Jan Party’s Ranjan Kumar Tiwari.

Anuj Kumar Singh, Devpujan Prasad, and Ranjan Kumar are contesting independently. Two women candidates- Independent Sanju Devi and Swaraj Party (Loktantrik’s) Malti Devi are also fighting for the Nabinagar assembly seat.

A total of 2.64 voters are likely to decide the fate of the candidates. In 2015, the constituency had witnessed a voter turnout of around 53%. The Rajput, Yadav and Ravidas communities play a major role in electing the MLA for Nabinagar.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar is up against the opposition’s grand alliance, a coalition of the Congress, CPI, CPM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) under the leadership of the RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has decided to fly alone in the 2020 assembly polls.

After people across 71 constituencies poll their votes on October 28, voting on the remaining 172 seats will be held on November 3 and November 7 while the results of all three phases will be announced on November 10. This is the first electoral exercise taking place in the country during the coronavirus pandemic, which is why social distancing norms and other protocols will be followed at all polling booths.

