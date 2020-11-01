Bihar assembly election 2020: Will RJD be able to grab Madhubani assembly seat?

In Bihar, the ruling NDA is facing challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left). (ANI)

After the completion of the first phase of Bihar assembly elections on October 28, the focus has now shifted to the second phase during which 94 constituencies in 17 districts will witness voting on November 3. In the outgoing assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds only 20 of the 94 seats that are up for grabs.

The third phase of the elections will take place on November 7 and the counting of the polls will take place on November 10.

The current MLA from Madhubani is Samir Kumar Mahaseth, who belongs to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The main candidates for the Madhubani assembly election 2020 include Mahaseth, Arvind Kumar Purbey of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Suman Kumar Mahaseth of Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) - which is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

What happened in 2015?

In the 2015 assembly election, Samir Kumar Mahaseth won from Madhubani with a margin of 4.3% securing 76,823 votes against BJP candidate Ramdeo Mahto who secured 69,516 votes. The RJD bagged 45.27 per cent of the votes and the BJP received 40.97 per cent. There was a winning margin of 7,307 votes.

The total number of electorates in 2015 was 34,6522, out of which there were 182134 male voters, 164365 female and 23 from transgender community.

Eyeing the Bihar assembly election 2020, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar held a rally at Phulparas in Madhubani on October 25. Addressing the rally there he said, “We have worked against crime, corruption & communalism & tried to create an atmosphere of brotherhood & harmony in Bihar. We believe in the development of every section.”

In Bihar, the ruling NDA is facing challenge from the RJD-Congress alliance (JDU+BJP) and the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left). The LJP has said it would contest alone this time.