Bihar assembly election 2020: Will RJD’s Anil Kumar Yadav retain Narpatganj assembly seat?

Security personnel with VVAT and EVM machines headed for polling booths from a distribution centre ahead of the third phase of Bihar Assembly election in Hajipur, Bihar on Friday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo )

The Narpatganj assembly constituency of Bihar has of late a battleground between the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party. While RJD’s Anil Kumar Yadav is looking to retain a second term on the seat, as many as 19 other candidates are fighting to be elected as the Narpatganj MLA.

In the 2015 assembly polls, Yadav had defeated BJP nominee Janardan Yadav by a margin of 25,951 votes. While Anil Kumar Yadav got a total of 90,250 votes, BJP’s Janardan Yadav secured 64,299 votes and Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik)’s candidate Prince Victor became the second runner up with 4,377 votes. Prior to this, between 2010 and 2015, the seat was held by BJP’s Devyanti Yadav who had defeated Anil Kumar Yadav.

Over the years, the RJD and BJP have witnessed a tough fight for the Narpatganj assembly seat whereas Congress won the seat last time in 1985.

This time the Congress party has fielded Chandresh Kumar, the BJP has given the ticket to Jai Prakash Yadav, Bahujan Mukti Party to Anant Kumar Ray, Shiv Sena to Gunja Devi, The Plurals Party to Nishant Kr Jha, Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya) to Pappu Kumar Singh, Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) to Prince Victor, Bhartiya Jantantrik Janata Dal to Md. Mukhtar Alam, All India Minorities Front to Mohammad Abubakar, Apna Adhikar Party to Raj Kumar Rishidev, Bhartiya Lokmat Rashtrwadi Party to Lochan Kamet, Janshakti Vikas Party (Democratic) to Sadhan Kumar Yadav, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen to Hadis, and Janta Dal Rashtravadi to Harun.

Akhilesh Kumar, Alok Kumar, Nand Lal Paswan, Prasenjeet Krishna, and Shashi Bhushan Yadav are fighting independently.

Located in the Araria district of Bihar, Narpatganj has 328,220 eligible voters. Of them 172,797 are male, 155,407 are female while 16 belong to the third gender category. They can cast their ballots across 465 polling booths. The constituency had witnessed a voter turnout of 62% in 2015.

As 78 constituencies go to polls in the third and final phase of Bihar assembly elections, the voting across the remaining seats was held on October 28 and November 3 in the first and second rounds of polling. The results of polls to the 243-seat assembly will be declared on November 10.