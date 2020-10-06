Sections
E-Paper

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Will you campaign for those who defamed Maharashtra,” Anil Deshmukh asks Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra home minister was talking about former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who recently joined Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 14:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh (FILE PHOTO/HT)

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday took a jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis, asking him if he will campaign for former Bihar police chief Gupteshwar Pandey, ‘who defamed Maharashtra.’

Fadnavis, the former chief minister of Maharashtra, is the BJP’s election in-charge for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Pandey recently took voluntary retirement from service and joined Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United).

“I want to ask Devendra Fadnavis if he will campaign for former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, a person who defamed Maharashtra,” Deshmukh said during a media interaction.

 



Deshmukh’s jibe at Fadnavis comes in the wake of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The panel has ruled out murder in the death of the 34-year-old actor, who was found dead in his flat in Mumbai on June 14.

Pandey had been one of the most vocal voices calling for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the death of Rajput, after a war of words between the Mumbai Police and Bihar Police over the parallel probe by the force’s Patna team into the case filed by the actor’s family in Patna.

He has made a series of controversial comments on the issue, including on actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is currently in judicial custody for allegedly supplying drugs to Rajput. After his voluntary retirement, Pandey was accused of using the case as ‘political capital.’

A number of leaders from Maharashtra have claimed ‘vindication’ in the wake of AIIMS panel report. While Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said there has been a conspiracy to malign the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police, state minister Jayant Patil called the report a ‘slap’ for those who had defamed the Maharashtra government.

The Bihar assembly polls will take place in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SSR death case: Maha govt orders probe into ‘conspiracy to defame state’
Oct 06, 2020 14:27 IST
Hathras gang-rape case: Supreme Court asks UP about witness protection
Oct 06, 2020 14:18 IST
RR Predicted XI vs MI: Royals may make one change to boost middle-order
Oct 06, 2020 11:15 IST
Top Afghan peace negotiator set to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM Jaishankar
Oct 06, 2020 14:21 IST

latest news

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee in hospital with Covid-19
Oct 06, 2020 14:59 IST
Goods train damages FOB in Odisha, services disrupted on Kolkata-Chennai route
Oct 06, 2020 14:55 IST
Quad: India committed to a rules-based world order, says MEA Jaishankar
Oct 06, 2020 14:53 IST
White House cancels updated FDA guidelines on Covid-19 vaccine approval: What it means
Oct 06, 2020 14:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.