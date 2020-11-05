Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Women voters outnumber men in second phase

A security person guards a strong room where EVMs are kept, after the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections, in Patna on November 4. (PTI)

Women voters outnumbered men as Bihar recorded a turnout of 55.70% in the second and penultimate phase of the assembly elections for 94 constituencies across 17 districts on Tuesday. The turnout was slightly higher than the first phase (55.68%) when polling was held for 71 seats in 16 districts on October 28.

Chief electoral officer Sanjay Kumar Singh earlier gave a provisional voter turnout of 54.44% on Tuesday evening. He said 58.80% of women voters turned out to vote compared to 52.92% men for the second phase.

Women voters outnumbered men in 74 out of the 94 assembly constituencies.

Singh said Patna’s Kumhrar assembly constituency recorded the lowest voter turnout (35.69%) while Minapur constituency in Muzaffarpur district the highest at 65.10%.

The last phase of assembly polls will be held on November 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.