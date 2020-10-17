Bihar Assembly election: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain, Rajiv Pratap Rudy in second list of star campaigners

Bharatiya Janata Party has released a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections on Saturday, which included former Union minister and senior leader Shahnawaz Hussain and a member of parliament Rajiv Pratap Rudy who were not part of the first list.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, union home minister Amit Shah, were at the top of the list.

The list also includes current deputy chief minister Sushil Modi, in charge of assembly polls in Bihar Devendra Fadnavis, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and Manoj Tiwari.

Here is the full list of all-star campaigners for the phase II:

The first phase of the elections will be held on October 28, second on November 3 and the third on November 7, the Election Commission announced in September.

The results will be declared on November 10.

Since the polls will be held amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the poll watchdog has listed out a set of guidelines for different stages of campaigning and polling to control the spread of the disease.