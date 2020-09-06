Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting tomorrow

Speculation are rife that the LJP is negotiating for more seats and other post-election agreements, failing which it could exit the alliance. (PTI)

A partner in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is expected to take a call on whether it will remain on board as an ally for the upcoming Bihar assembly election or part ways at its state parliamentary board meeting on Monday. Elections in the state are expected to take place in October-November to elect a new assembly.

Despite being a part of the NDA at the Centre and in the state, the LJP has trained its guns at the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, alleging that the government failed to meet promises. On Sunday, LJP president Chirag Paswan, who has not shied away from criticizing the JD(U) leadership, shot off another letter to chief minister Nitish Kumar reminding him that the promises made to people from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have not been met.

The criticism has sparked speculation that the LJP is negotiating for more seats and other post-election agreements, failing which it could exit the alliance. If the LJP breaks ties with the NDA in Bihar, it will not be the first time that the party will be leaving a coalition. In 2005, it was part of the UPA-I but parted ways with the coalition ahead of the state assembly election, it however faced an electoral setback.

“There are some issues that will come up for discussion. Leaders will be given a chance to put forth their concerns,” said an LJP functionary.

Also read: Bihar Assembly Election - Half a dozen members of women commission in race for tickets

Chirag, who earlier told HT in an interview that he was against the idea of having an election in the state amid the Covid-19 pandemic, could not be reached for a comment. He also said that during a meeting with the national president of the BJP, JP Nadda, he had raised the issue of deferring polls till the pandemic is controlled.

BJP’s national media co-in charge and Bihar MLC Sanjay Mayukh said the NDA will “jointly” contest the 243 seat assembly poll and “win with a clear majority”. “The opposition has no vision and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda is moving ahead with full steam,” he said.

While the BJP has maintained a diplomatic stance on the issue, the JD(U) sees it as a ploy to wrangle more seats for the upcoming contest. “There is little doubt that the statements are posturing for more seats. However, the party should remember that seats will be decided on the merit of the candidate and also its performance in the last assembly election,” said a senior JD(U) leader.

In the last assembly election, the LJP contested 42 seats but won only 2. It made for the electoral loss in 2019 by winning six Lok Sabha seats and is hoping to get 36 seats to contest in the assembly election.

The LJP is also trying to woo the voters by presenting a “younger face” as against Nitish Kumar who is battling anti-incumbency. There is also speculation that the LJP could emerge as a third front in the state with Chirag as the CM candidate.