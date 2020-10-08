Bihar assembly election: Rama Singh yet to join RJD; party fields his wife from Manhar

The Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) has fielded Veena Singh as its candidate from Mahnar in poll-bound Bihar even as there has been much opposition to her husband Rama Singh’s induction into the party.

Rama Singh, a former Parliament member, said he will join the RJD in a day or two as per the party’s instructions. “...my wife is contesting from Mahnar... She will file her [nomination] papers on October 14.”

Rama Singh’s induction into the RJD was stalled due to former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s opposition to it citing the former’s alleged criminal background. Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who was also a Rajput like Rama Singh, passed away on 13 September. The two have been political rivals in Vaisali.

The RJD has been cautious about inducting Rama Singh given the former Union minister’s popularity in Vaisali.

There has also been opposition from a section of RJD supporters, especially from Vaisali, over Rama Singh’s induction.

“Raghuvanshji’s sudden demise would not have any impact on polls. RJD has a strong base in Vaisali and it will be reflected in the coming polls. The RJD wanted one of my family members to contest polls this time,” Rama Singh said. He said his wife has taken voluntary retirement from the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited to join politics.

In 2015, Janata Dal (United), which was then in alliance with RJD and Congress, won the Mahnar assembly seat.

RJD has also given a ticket to Veeba Devi, the wife of former lawmaker Raj Ballabh Yadav, who is serving life imprisonment for raping a minor.