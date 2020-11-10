Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Early trends in, here is how RJD candidates are faring

As many as 55 counting centers, housing 414 halls, have been spread across all the 38 districts of the state. (Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)

Counting of votes began at 8am in all 55 polling stations in Bihar after the state wrapped up voting for its three-phase assembly elections on November 7. The first phase of voting was held on October 28 and Phase 2 was conducted on November 3. The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the election results by Tuesday evening.

Since these were the first major elections held in the country after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in March, the ECI issued guidelines for both voting and counting days. One of these guidelines was to increase the number of vote-counting stations from 38 to 55 to ensure social distancing. The counting centers, housing 414 halls, have been spread across all the 38 districts of the state.

According to the exit poll results that were released by various pollsters on November 7, the opposition’s Mahagathbandhan, lead by Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is expected to form government in Bihar while the Nitish Kumar-led NDA alliance will fall short of the majority mark, that is 122 in the 243-seat assembly. Exit polls are based on voters’ responses right after they have exited the polling booth and can often be misleading.

The RJD contested on 144 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) contested on 70 seats. The CPI (M-L), CPI and CPI (M) contested on 19, 6 and 4 seats respectively.

Here is how the RJD candidates are faring:

Early trends are out and RJD candidates have a lead in 25 constituencies.