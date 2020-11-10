Sections
Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Early trends in, here is how BJP is faring

Bihar Assembly Election Results: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which contested 110 seats, is a part of the ruling NDA alliance led by Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United).

Nov 10, 2020

Early trends began to emerge as counting of votes in Bihar assembly election 2020 started across 55 polling stations at 8am on Tuesday. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the results of the three-phase election in which voting was held on October 28, November 3 and November 7, by Tuesday evening.

Bihar elections were the first major elections to be held in India after the outbreak coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in March. To prevent the spread of Covid-19, the ECI issued guidelines for both voting and counting days. The number of vote-counting stations was increased from 38 to 55 to ensure social distancing.

According to the exit polls, which have been widely off the mark in the past, the ruling NDA alliance led by Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) was projected to fall short of a clear majority while the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was projected to win the Bihar elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which contested 110 seats, is a part of the ruling NDA alliance. The JD(U) contested on 115 seats, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on 11 and 7 seats respectively.



Here are how the BJP leaders are doing in early trends:

Early trends are out and JDU candidates have taken a lead in 10 seats.

Valmiki Nagar

Kesaria

Bajpatti

Ekma

Rajpur

Kargahar

Kusheshwarasthan

Jhajha

Barbhiga

Sheikhpura

