Bihar assembly election result 2020- 'We were with Nitish Kumar, will remain with him': Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM

Bihar assembly election result 2020- ‘We were with Nitish Kumar, will remain with him’: Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM

The statement comes a day after HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi was elected the leader of its four-member legislature party.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 09:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) National President Jitan Ram Manjhi addressing the media in Patna on Feb 18, 2019. (PTI File Photo )

Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on Friday clarified that it was going to continue to back the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state led by chief minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar.

“We want to make it clear that we will stay with the NDA. Our leader Jitan Ram Manjhi has clearly stated that Hindustani Awam Morcha fought the elections under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, we were with him and will remain with him,” the party was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The statement comes a day after HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi was elected the leader of its four-member legislature party. While interacting with the media later, Manjhi advised the newly elected Congress legislators to join the NDA for the progress of the state.

“Nitish Kumar’s development plans are not much different from those of the Congress. Moreover, he has kept away from many issues that are not in the interest of the state. So, you can join us in the NDA and contribute to the development of the state,” he said.

Click here for complete coverage of Bihar assembly election 2020

The NDA, under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar, is all set for another term in Bihar by crossing the majority mark of 122 seats. All NDA partners- BJP, JD(U), Vikassheel Insaan Party, and Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)- together won 125 seats of the 243 assembly constituencies, according to data released by the Election Commission of India.

While the BJP won 74 assembly seats, chief minister’s party JD(U) won 43 seats, Vikassheel Insaan Party registered victory in four constituencies, and so did the HAM.

