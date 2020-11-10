Bihar Assembly and other bypoll results explained in 10 points

Counting of votes in progress for the Bihar Assembly election results, at a counting centre in Chhapra on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has emerged as the big gainer in Bihar Assembly election where counting is on to decide the winner. The counting will stretch well into the night, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has already announced, but the leads trickling in have led the political circles in Bihar buzzing.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), part of the NDA along with the ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar, is emerging as the biggest winner. From a junior partner in last election, it is now the single-largest party (ahead in 73 seats), though the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is a close second (72 leads). The JD(U) has been relegated to the third spot.

Here are the latest developments in Bihar as counting goes on:

• Union home minister Amit Shah dialled chief minister Nitish Kumar and the two leaders talked about the poll trends in Bihar, news agency PTI reported citing people aware of the development. Shah and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda have already announced that Kumar will be the chief minister irrespective of the seats won by the two allies.

• At least 3.4 crore votes - in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) - out of the over 4 crore votes polled in the Bihar assembly elections have been counted till 8 pm, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.

• Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the poll trends have reiterated that “Modi hai to mumkin hai”, and the party has given hints of its performance in the future elections. He also said that the BJP has repeated its electoral performance of 2017.

• Nine out of 10 assembly constituencies in Darbhanga district went in favour of NDA candidates. In 2015 assembly polls, the JD(U) candidates had won four of these seats while the BJP nominees won two seats. The remaining four seats had gone to the RJD candidates.

• The RJD, leading the opposition five-party alliance, has won 16 seats, according to ECI website and along with allies, was leading in 106 others.

• Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), which was dubbed “vote cutter” by its critics, appeared set to win five Muslim-dominated seats and said the critics have got a befitting reply from the people.

• The Left parties, which are part of the grand alliance along with the RJD and Congress, are leading in 17 seats, according to C Voter data. As per the seat-sharing agreement between the grand alliance constituents, the CPI(M) was given four seats, the CPI got six and the CPI-ML (Liberation) 19.

• In more good news for the BJP, it won all the eight assembly seats in Gujarat where by-elections were held, dealing a blow to the opposition Congress which had bagged these constituencies in 2017. The BJP’s tally in the 182-member Assembly has now reached 111.

• The other states where bypolls were held are Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has so far won nine of the 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh and is leading in 10 others. The BJP’s current strengthin the MP assembly is 107 and nine more seats take it to the simple majority mark of 116. The effective strength of the 230-member house is 229. The party is leading in five out of the seven assembly seats that went for by-polls in Uttar Pradesh.

• The ruling BJP also swept the bypolls to two assembly seats in Karnataka by wresting them from Opposition Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S). It is seen as a setback for opposition leaders, especially Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar as it was the first election in the state under his stewardship.