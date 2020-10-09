Bihar assembly election: Tejashwi stabbed me in the back, Shah offered a balm, says VIP’s Mukesh Saini

Mukesh Saini-led Vikassheel Insaan Party, or VIP, has quit the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar to contest 11 seats from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s quota in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Saini spoke to Smriti Kak Ramachandran about the elections and why he chose to return to the NDA. Edited excerpts:

In March 2019, you made a speech against the BJP. You were later given three Lok Sabha seats to contest as part of the Mahagathbandhan. What has changed since?

In 2014, when I returned to Bihar from Mumbai, where I had gone to work as an 18-year-old, I came back for [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi. I worked closely with Amit Shah, who was the party president and campaigned hard for the BJP because I had faith in Modi. I ran a social organisation then and campaigned for the NDA in the 2014 and 2015 Bihar polls. But then I had concerns about my community, Nishads, not being given the benefit of reservation. So I quit.

In 2018, I formed a political party and joined the NDA. A political party’s work is to contest elections and since I could not join the NDA, I went with the Mahagathbandhan. Even though I was not completely happy... I went with the flow. I was assured by [RJD leader] Tejashwi Yadav that we will be given 25 seats to contest and the deputy chief minister’s post. At the last minute, he announced at a press conference the VIP will get only two seats. It was there that I took a call that I am going to walk out of the Mahagathbandhan. Tejashwi stabbed me in the back and Shah offered me balm. So, I went back to the NDA.

The only reason you walked out was Tejashwi Yadav not keeping his word...

Tejashwi has inherited the party. His father Lalu Prasad was a big leader, but he [Tejashwi Yadav] lacks experience and discipline. And despite their Lok Sabha performance, we stayed with them and helped them, even when old allies such as the RLSP [Rashtriya Lok Samta Party] and the HAM [Hindustani Awam Morcha] left them.

Our party has a vote bank of about 14 to 15% among the most backward communities. But he had different ideas. After reneging on his promise of 25 seats and deputy chief minister‘s post, he thought we will branch out on our own and benefit the RJD, since we will cut into the vote share of the NDA.

Also read: JMM to go solo in Bihar polls, accuses RJD of ‘political betrayal’

Has there been any discussion with the BJP on the possibility of a ministerial post? Have you resolved the outstanding issues with the party?

For the past seven decades, there has been no reservation for the Nishads. I still say whatever can be done within the ambit of the Constitution for the community should be done. However, the government has taken some steps. Modi has announced special schemes for the fishing communities. There is a focus on fox nut farming. This gives me hope that work is being done to improve the economic condition of the community.

There is no deal or pre-conditions with the BJP. I have worked closely with Amit Shah during the 2015 election. He supports me in my work. I am thankful to the PM, BJP president JP Nadda and [Union] home minister [Shah] who took me back and offered me 11 seats as against the 2 that the Mahagathbandhan offered.... we are capable of winning all 11 [seats].

Is VIP a replacement for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in the NDA?

I am not a replacement for the LJP. But I feel Chirag [Paswan of LJP] should have shown a little bit of patience. He should have complied with the rules of an alliance. After all the LJP is not such a big party that it is challenging its own ally. He does not have candidates to field. He has made his move with the eye on the 2025 election, but it is important to work on the ground and not make grand statements.

You mentioned that you left Bihar to work in Mumbai. Employment will be a big issue in Bihar...

Everyone has to struggle whether they are the rich or poor. And this problem of employment is not limited to Bihar. It is a countrywide problem. But we have to look at the work chief minister Nitish Kumar has done in the last 15 years. He has steered the state through difficult times. He has experience and vision which the RJD or Tejashwi do not have. Now is not the time for R&D [experiment] in Bihar. There are many senior leaders in the RJD but what is needed is experience and vision. Tejashwi is young but he does not meet people. He does not work with people on the ground. He does not hit the streets. He banks on the Yadav vote bank because he thinks it is his entitlement to get their votes.