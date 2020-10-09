Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP

Ram Vilas Paswan pulled out of the 2019 national election race and planned a generational shift in the LJP by naming Chirag as its leader. (PTI)

With the death of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, the real test for his son, Chirag Paswan, begins as to how he consolidates the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and keeps it as the pivot around which Dalit politics in Bihar revolves.

The late leader pulled out of the 2019 national election race due to his health and planned a generational shift in the LJP by naming Chirag Paswan as its leader. Prince Raj, Chirag Paswan’s cousin, was named as the party’s Bihar head.

Chirag Paswan, who is being seen in his party as a potential chief ministerial candidate, has taken on chief minister Nitish Kumar sensing an imminent end to his time at the helm.

Political analyst DM Diwakar said Chirag Paswan will miss the expert advice of his father, who could read the political climate as few others could. “Besides, his father knew the art of balancing his social, political, and personal life and was unpopular with none. Despite being in charge of key ministries, he maintained an unblemished track record. How Chirag is able to take advantage of this huge legacy, only time will tell, but his father has left a good platform for him.”

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sanjay Paswan said when a big pillar like Ram Vilas Paswan goes, it always becomes difficult. He added the late leader enjoyed a mass base and popularity. “For Chirag, the big test will be to sustain the legacy of his illustrious father and keep the party relevant. He may benefit from the legacy, but sustaining it will be a challenge.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Shyam Rajak said Ram Vilas Paswan rose to make his mark in the national politics, commanded respect from all sections of the society that no party could afford to overlook him.

“I have had an opportunity to work with him closely in several Dalit movements. He was clear in his mind and approach. After him, a void in Bihar politics is bound to be there.”

Satyendra Kumar, founder-director of Centre for Social Equity and Inclusion, called Ram Vilas Paswan’s death a big loss especially to Dalit politics as he was able to successfully work for the deprived sections. “With no party for Dalits, working in alliance to work for Dalit cause was his compulsion and that he did with aplomb all through his career and kept himself relevant.”