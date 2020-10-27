Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: All you need to know about Gurua constituency

Gurua is a Bihar assembly constituency currently held by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Rajiv Nandan. The constituency will go to the polls on October 28, with the results scheduled to be declared on November 10. Gurua was among the 57 seats won by the BJP in 2015. The BJP’s Nandan won the election, upstaging JD(U) candidate Ramchandra Singh by a margin of 6,515 votes.

In 2015, the assembly seat had 260,281 registered voters. Of them, 138,572 were men and 121,436 were women. The None of the Above (NOTA) votes in the seat stood at 6,032. In the previous election, 12 candidates were in the fray in the constituency.

The assembly constituency falls under the Gaya district and the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat. In the 2019 general elections, BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Singh won from Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. The voter turnout was 55.16% in the 2015 assembly elections.

In 2010, JD(U) candidate Surendra Prasad Sinha had defeated RJD candidate Bindeshwari Prasad Yadav by 11,436 votes. The Gurua assembly seat has traditionally not been the stronghold of any party.

In the three-phase Bihar elections, which will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 for 243 seats, the opposition alliance of the RJD, Congress and the Left will take on the combine of the ruling JD(U), BJP, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAMS and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP).