Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: All you need to know about Sherghati constituency

Security personnel carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) arrive on the eve of first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, in Kaimur district. (PTI)

Sherghati is an assembly seat under the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to the polls on October 28 and the results will be declared on November 10.

In the 2015 elections, there were 12 candidates in the fray for the seat. Sherghati was among the 70 seats won by the JD(U) in 2015. The JD(U)’s Vinod Prasad Yadav won the election, defeating HAMS candidate Mukesh Kumar Yadav by a margin of 4,834 votes.

In 2015, the assembly seat had 247,788 registered voters. Of them, 129,308 were men and 118,466 were women voters. Sherghati recorded 59.77% voting in 2015. The None of the Above (NOTA) votes stood at 6,482.

In 2010, JD(U) candidate Vinod Prasad Yadav defeated Independent candidate Sushma Devi by 6,503 votes. The assembly seat has traditionally been the JD(U)’s bastion.

In the three-phase Bihar election, which will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 for 243 seats, the opposition alliance of the RJD, Congress and the Left will take on the combine of the ruling JD(U), BJP, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAMS and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP). Votes will be counted on November 10.