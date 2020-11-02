Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: JD(U) looks to retain Benipur as triangular contest looms

Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) sealing officers checking EVMs and Voter Verified Paper Audit Train (VVPATs) ahead of the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections, at Bankipur Girls High School, in Patna (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Benipur is among the 94 assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the second of the three-phase Bihar assembly elections on November 3. It is in Bihar’s Darbhanga district and falls under the Darbhanga parliamentary constituency.

The sitting MLA from the Benipur assembly constituency is Sunil Chaudhary from Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal(United). Meanwhile, the incumbent Lok Sabha MP from the Darbhanga constituency is Gopal Jee Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the 2015 assembly polls, Chaudhary had emerged victorious over Thakur from Benipur. The constituency had witnessed a turnout of more than 55%, with 148,328 voters out of 266,586 casting their votes. Of these, while Chaudhary won nearly 47% or 69,511 votes, Thakur secured 43,068 or 29.04% votes. Thakur had won this seat in the 2010 polls.

For the ongoing polls, the JD(U) has fielded Ajay Chaudhary. Mithilesh Chaudhary, Kamal Ram Vinod Jha and Rajiv Kumar have been fielded by the Congress, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) respectively.

The Bihar 2020 Bihar assembly polls kicked off with the first phase of polling on October 28, with 71 of the state’s 243 assembly constituencies going to polls. 78, meanwhile, will vote in the third and final phase on November 7. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is the chief ministerial candidate of the state’s ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which comprises, among others, the BJP and the Kumar-led JD(U). Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Tadav is the candidate for the state’s top post for the opposition Mahagathbandhan, which also comprises the Congress and the Left parties.