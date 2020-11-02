Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: LJP fights to win Raja Pakar

Sections
For the 2020 Assembly election the coalition of RJD, Congress, and CPI(ML), also known as Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance, has fielded Pratima Kumari against Dharmendra Kumar of LJP, the son-in-law of Ram Vilas Paswan

Raja Pakar is reserved for a Scheduled Caste (SC) candidate, and one of the 38 reserved seats for SC representation (PTI)

Raja Pakar is a rather new Assembly Constituency, having come into existence after the 2008 delimitation exercise. It is located in the Vaishali district and is a part of Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency. Raja Pakar is reserved for a Scheduled Caste (SC) candidate, and one of the 38 reserved seats for SC representation. Raja Pakar is home to around 2,71,162 eligible voters as per the latest electoral rolls prepared for 2020 election.

In 2015, Shivchandra Ram of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won this seat with a margin of 15,551 votes by defeating Lok Janshakti Party’s (LJP) Ram Nath Raman. While the RJD leader secured a total of 61,251 votes, Raman got 46,096 votes. Earlier in its first ever elections in 2010, Rajapakar had chosen Sanjay Kumar of JD(U) as its winner. Kumar had defeated Gauri Shankar Paswan of LJP, who had managed to secure 32,997 votes.

For the 2020 Assembly election the coalition of RJD, Congress, and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), CPI(ML), also known as Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance, has fielded Pratima Kumari against Dharmendra Kumar of LJP, the son-in-law of Ram Vilas Paswan, and Mahendra Ram of JD(U).

Raja Pakar goes to the polls in the second phase of the elections, on November 3.

