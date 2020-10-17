Bihar assembly elections 2020: Mahagathbandhan releases manifesto for Bihar assembly elections

Sections
Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 10:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The grand alliance partners in Bihar released the election manifesto on Saturday. (ANI Photo )

The grand alliance partners in Bihar - the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties - on Saturday released their manifesto for the state assembly elections slated for late October and November this year.

RJD leader and the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shaktisinh Gohil were among those present at the launch of the Mahagathbandhan’s common minimum programme document.

Earlier this week, the alliance partners had released a list of candidates who were contesting across 243 seats of the Bihar assembly.

