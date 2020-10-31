Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD reposes faith in sitting MLA as it looks to retain Darbhanga Rural

Darbhanga Rural, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-held assembly constituency, is among 94 seats that will go to polls in the second phase of the ongoing Bihar Assembly Elections, on November 3.

Darbhanga Rural comes under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MLA from this assembly constituency is RJD’s Lalit Kumar Yadav, while the incumbent Lok Sabha MP is Gopal Jee Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Darbhanga Rural was earlier reserved for scheduled castes but has been an ‘open’ seat since 2010.

In the 2015 state assembly polls, Lalit Kumar Yadav had defeated Naushad Ahmad from former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular). While Yadav secured 70,557 votes, Ahmad won 36,066 votes, giving Yadav victory by a margin of 34,491 votes.

Darbhanga Rural had a total of 263,534 electors in the 2015 polls, of which 52% cast their votes. Of these, Yadav and Ahmad secured 51.38% and 26.26% votes respectively.

For the ongoing elections, the RJD has fielded its sitting MLA Yadav, who will represent the party-led opposition coalition, the Mahagathbandhan. Meanwhile, Faraz Fatmi, from Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal(United) is the candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Bihar Assembly Elections began on October 28 with 71 seats going to polls. A total of 78 seats will vote in the third and final phase on November 7. Counting of results is scheduled to take place on November 10.

Bihar has a total of 243 assembly constituencies.

While Nitish Kumar is the chief ministerial candidate of the BJP-led NDA, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav is the contender for the state’s top post from the Mahagathbandhan.