Bihar assembly elections 2020: Tejashwi Yadav says ‘BJP doesn’t have face for Bihar polls’ as Nirmala Sitharaman releases election manifesto

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also targeted chief minister Nitish Kumar and accused the state government of having only 60 per cent of the budget.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 15:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Tejashwi Yadav has questioned finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on why Bihar hasn’t been accorded special status. (ANI Photo )

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying it doesn’t have a face for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections scheduled to begin in less than a week.

Yadav’s remark came hours after Union finance minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman released the BJP’s election manifesto promising 1.9 million jobs as opposed to RJD-led Mahagathbandhan’s (grand alliance) promise to generate employment for one million people. He also took on the minister by asking why a special stimulus package was not announced for the state and why Bihar has not been accorded the special status.

“BJP doesn’t have a face for Bihar polls. Finance minister had to come to release the vision document. Since she’s here, Sitharaman ji should first tell why she never gave a special package and special state status to Bihar, he said,” as reported by news agency ANI.

Yadav also targeted chief minister Nitish Kumar and accused the state government of having only 60 per cent of the budget. “Be it floods or corona, Nitish Kumar turned away from people of Bihar. Now during election time, on what basis is he going amongst them & asking for votes. All he has done is get everyone beaten with a stick,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

On Wednesday, Kumar had raised doubts about the source of the funds that the Mahagathbandhan would use to generate jobs that it has promised if elected to power.

Kumar and Yadav have been engaged in a war of words ever since the election campaigning for the 243-seat state assembly began. Rejecting allegations of scams against the NDA government, Kumar reminded people of the rule of “husband and wife” – a reference to Yadav’s father Lalu Prasad and mother Rabri Devi, who were in power from 1990 to 2005. “Crime was at its peak and massacres were rampant 15 year ago.”

