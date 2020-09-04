Sections

Bihar assembly elections, 65 by-polls due in states to be held at same time: ECI

“Announcement of the schedule of Bihar Assembly Elections as well as these bye-elections will be done by the Commission at an appropriate time,” the ECI said.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 15:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Election officials demonstrates the function of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) during a training programme ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections at S.K. Memorial hall in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

All 65 bye-elections due in various states and the Bihar assembly elections will be held around the same time, a press release issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday read.

Also read: Yashwant Sinha’s UDA, Kejriwal’s AAP to add zing to Bihar assembly polls

ECI reviewed the suggestions made by chief electoral officers of states concerned that bye-elections be deferred in view of the coronavirus pandemic and various other reasons such as heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions in several places.

“Considering that Bihar assembly elections are also due and required to be completed before 29th November 2020, Commission has decided to conduct all the 65 bye-elections and the General Assembly Elections of Bihar around the same time,” the press release read.

Also read: For Bihar elections, BJP maps its digital outreach in state



Holding these elections around the same time would mean a relative ease of movement of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and other forces responsible for maintaining law and order during elections.



“Announcement of the schedule of Bihar assembly elections as well as these bye-elections will be done by the Commission at an appropriate time,” the ECI said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
Sep 04, 2020 15:14 IST
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Sep 04, 2020 13:38 IST
Widespread Covid-19 vaccines not expected until mid-2021, says WHO
Sep 04, 2020 15:49 IST
Security along LAC enhanced, situation delicate and serious, says army chief
Sep 04, 2020 14:50 IST

latest news

Russian vaccine trials show strong immune response
Sep 04, 2020 15:53 IST
UN experts raise concerns over Hong Kong’s national security law
Sep 04, 2020 15:52 IST
Can’t say when crowds will return to stadia, says Rijiju
Sep 04, 2020 15:48 IST
Jharkhand man rides 1,200 km on scooter to take wife to exam centre in MP
Sep 04, 2020 15:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.