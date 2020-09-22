Bihar assembly polls: CPI-ML resumes seat-sharing talks with Grand Alliance

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation will team up with the Grand Alliance (GA) as part of the new equation to get the poll arithmetic right to counter the NDA dispensation in Bihar.

The CPI (ML) agreed to join the GA after their representatives, led by Dhirendra Jha, met state chief of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Jagadanand Singh and party senior Bhola Yadav on Monday evening.

While other Left parties like the CPI and the CPI (Marxist) have already announced their decision to fight the upcoming assembly polls under the GA banner, the CPI (ML) demonstrated frayed tempers and threatened to contest alone after its talk with the RJD failed to reach any logical conclusion last week.

RJD leader Bhola Yadav said that some minor issues, which remained unresolved so far, would be sorted out in the next round of meeting.

The CPI (ML) has been asking for around two dozen seats to contest under the GA, much to the chagrin of other constituents including the RJD and the Congress.

The party currently has three MLAs, having got 1.5 percent of the total votes polled in the 2015 assembly polls.

Jha said that his party had reinitiated talks with the RJD for a broader Left unity to defeat the BJP-JD(U) alliance. “We have stipulated our conditions for joining the GA formation with a hope of getting an agreeable deal,” said the CPI(ML) leader after the talks.

In the 2019 parliamentary polls, the ML had extended support to GA candidates, including the RJD nominees, at four places, where they polled more than 4 lakh votes.

Meanwhile, RJD leader and opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has decided to meet Congress leaders in Delhi and join the final negotiation for seats among the GA allies in a day or two. The RJD wants to contest about 150 seats out of 243, while the Congress is adamant on contesting around 80 seats.