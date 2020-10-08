Bihar assembly polls: Former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad’s son Satya Prakash joins JD(U)

The nomination process for the first phase, under which 71 of the total 243 seats will go to polls, began from October 1 and will end on October 8. (Live Hindustan)

Ahead of Bihar assembly polls, former Union minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s son Satya Prakash joined the Janata Dal (United) on Thursday.

Singh breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi last month. The 74-year-old leader died more than a week after being admitted to the ICU with post-Covid complications.

The Bihar Assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. The nomination process for the first phase, under which 71 of the total 243 seats will go to polls, began from October 1 and will end on October 8.

In the outgoing assembly, RJD was the largest party with 73 MLAs, followed by JD(U) with 69, BJP (54), Congress (23), CPI-ML (3), Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) (2), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and AIMIM of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi one each, and Independent (5). A total of 12 seats are vacant.

