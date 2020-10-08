Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar assembly polls: Former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad’s son Satya Prakash joins JD(U)

Bihar assembly polls: Former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad’s son Satya Prakash joins JD(U)

The Bihar Assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 20:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The nomination process for the first phase, under which 71 of the total 243 seats will go to polls, began from October 1 and will end on October 8. (Live Hindustan)

Ahead of Bihar assembly polls, former Union minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s son Satya Prakash joined the Janata Dal (United) on Thursday.

Singh breathed his last at AIIMS in New Delhi last month. The 74-year-old leader died more than a week after being admitted to the ICU with post-Covid complications.

The Bihar Assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. The nomination process for the first phase, under which 71 of the total 243 seats will go to polls, began from October 1 and will end on October 8.

In the outgoing assembly, RJD was the largest party with 73 MLAs, followed by JD(U) with 69, BJP (54), Congress (23), CPI-ML (3), Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) (2), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and AIMIM of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi one each, and Independent (5). A total of 12 seats are vacant.

(With inputs from agencies)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag tweets. He was 74
Oct 08, 2020 20:53 IST
SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020: Warner’s 9th consecutive 50 against KXIP
Oct 08, 2020 20:54 IST
‘Covid-19 has made India realise need for a strong healthcare system’: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 08, 2020 20:06 IST
‘PM Modi only cares about his image’: Rahul on purchase of VVIP planes
Oct 08, 2020 19:54 IST

latest news

Gayle was going to play today: Kumble reveals why he had to change his mind
Oct 08, 2020 20:52 IST
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away, son Chirag tweets. He was 74
Oct 08, 2020 20:53 IST
Bihar assembly polls: Former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad’s son Satya Prakash joins JD(U)
Oct 08, 2020 20:44 IST
In Andhra Pradesh, YSRC MLA, son test positive for Covid-19 a second time
Oct 08, 2020 20:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.