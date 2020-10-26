Bihar campaign reaches fever pitch as first phase draws near

Chief minister Nitish Kumar lashed out at dynastic politics on Sunday in an apparent reference to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), training his guns on the main rival of his coalition government on the penultimate day of the campaign for the first phase of assembly elections in Bihar on October 28.

“For others, wife, son, daughter...are the families, but to me, the whole Bihar is my family,” Nitish Kumar said at a public rally in Phulparas constituency. “Serving people is my duty,” he said.

He reminded the audience of the situation that prevailed in Bihar before 2005, when the RJD was in power.

“Bihar was in a pathetic situation. A lot of crime happened here. The development rate was almost zero.” He added, referring to his Janata Dal (United), or JD (U): “We controlled everything. We kept saying right from the beginning we’ll go on the path of progress with justice.”

He asked young people who were raising slogans against him to ask their parents about the situation in Bihar before 2005. “One could dare to go out after sunset. We improved law and order,” he said..

The reference to dynastic politics was clearly aimed at the RJD, whose chief Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is the chief ministerial face of the party this time. Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi was also chief minister for five years until 2005.

Another rival of his is Chirag Paswan, son of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, founder of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) , who has pulled the party out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar citing ideological differences with the Bihar chief minister.

“We have worked against crime, corruption and communalism and tried to create an atmosphere of brotherhood and harmony in Bihar. We believe in the development of every section,” Nitish Kumar said.

“Women are getting their due respect. There was no female participation in public representation. We provided them a platform and a chance... Development is not possible unless women get the opportunity to work shoulder to shoulder {with men}. Furthermore, we have done a lot for women’s upliftment,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav was to address a dozen public meetings on Sunday, but had to restrict himself to six when his helicopter developed a technical glitch.

Addressing a public meeting in Islampur, in the home district of Nitish Kumar, Yadav said: “Nitish Kumar has become energy-less, conservative and narrow-minded. He is questioning how I will provide jobs.”

Yadav has promised a million government jobs to Bihar’s young if the alliance between his RJD, the Congress and three Left parties is voted to power.

LJP president Chirag Paswan,who addressed meetings in Sitamarhi, said that if voted to power his party will construct a temple for the goddess Sita in the district that will be bigger than the Ram temple being built in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

“Lord Ram is incomplete without goddess Sita, and vice versa. So, a corridor connecting Ayodhya’s Ram Temple and Sitamarhi should be constructed,” Paswan said.

Paswan, who also campaigned in Karagahar and Chenari in Rohtas district on Sunday, said the next government in the state will be “Nitish-mukt” (Nitish Kumar-free) .

“I request you to please vote for LJP candidates to implement #Bihar1stBihari1st. Everywhere else vote for the BJP. The coming government will be a #Nitish-free government,” Paswan tweeted in Hindi.

At Sheikhpura, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party president Upendra Kushwaha addressed a joint rally.

Owaisi criticised the amended citizenship law and the proposed National Register of Citizens; Kushwaha said Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar had pushed Bihar back 30 years during their combined spells in power.

“Assam is a case in point. As many as 20 lakh people don’t find themselves in the NRC list there. Out of which only 5 lakhs are Muslims, the rest 15 lakhs are Hindus,” said Owaisi, adding that the government should instead focus on education, employment and health.