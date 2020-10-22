Bihar election 2020: All you need to know about Kahalgaon constituency

Defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses a gathering during an election meeting, at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The first phase of Bihar Assembly elections will be held on October 28. This phase will cover 71 assembly constituencies.

The notification for the first phase of Bihar assembly elections was issued on October 1, and the last date of nominations was October 8. The withdrawal of candidature was allowed till October 12.

Among the constituencies where voting will be held in the first phase is Kahalgaon. It is located in Bhagalpur district and comes under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency.

According to the 2011 census, 93.05 per cent of Kahalgaon constituency’s population is rural and 6.95 per cent, urban. The scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST) comprise 11.71 per cent and 1.12 per cent of Kahalgaon constituecy’s, respectively.

Ajay Kumar Mandal of Janata Dal (United) is the present Lok Sabha MP of Bhagalpur and Sadanand Singh of the Congress party is the present MLA from Kahalgaon.

What happened in 2015?

Nine-term MLA Sadanand Singh won the seat in the last Assembly election, defeating Niraj Kumar Mandal of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) by 21,220 votes. While Singh secured 64,981 votes in the 2015 elections (over 36 per cent votes share), Mandal got 43,752 votes (24.70 per cent of vote share).

This time around, the Congress has fielded Sadanand Singh’s son Shubhanand Mukesh from Kahalgaon.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has, meanwhile, gave ticket to Pawan Kumar Yadav candidate from Kahalgaon. The party has decided to raise the issue of dynastic politics.

The seriousness of Congress can be gauged from the fact that its former president Rahul Gandhi chose Kahalgaon as one of the venues for his two rallies on October 23. Sadanand Singh is the chief of the Congress legislature party in the outgoing assembly.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be fought in three phases. While voting in the first phase will be held on October 28, the other phases will be held on November 3 and 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

The BJP is fighting these elections along with the Janata Dal (United); the Congress has joined Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and three other Left parties to form Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) to challenge the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).