Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bihar Election / Bihar Election 2020: BJP emerges as single-largest party in NDA

Bihar Election 2020: BJP emerges as single-largest party in NDA

Initial trends suggest the NDA has established an early lead in 53 of the 243 seats in Bihar assembly

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 10:52 IST

By Vijay Swaroop, Hindustan Times Patna

Election officers at a counting centre in Patna on Tuesday. (AP)

Did Prime Minister Narendra Modi deliver Bihar for the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ?

PM Modi addressed 12 meetings in the three-phase Bihar elections, which covered 99 of the 243-member legislative assembly in the state.

He addressed three, nine and three public rallies each in the first, second and third phase, respectively.

The polling was held on October 28, November 3 and 7.



Initial trends suggest the NDA has established an early lead in 53 of these seats and the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the multi-cornered contest.

Also Read: Full coverage of Bihar assembly election 2020

Of the NDA allies, the BJP contested on 110 seats, senior ally Janata Dal (United) (115), Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahani’s Vikassheel Insaan Party (11) and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (7).

In the 2015 assembly polls, the BJP had won 53 seats and had a vote share of 24.42%. The JD (U), which had broken ranks with the NDA five years ago and joined hands with arch-rival Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), had won 71 seats.

The BJP had announced that Nitish Kumar would be the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate, irrespective of seats won by any party in the NDA.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

RJD camp confident of forming govt as trends indicate neck and neck fight
Nov 10, 2020 11:03 IST
Bihar polls: Vote counting on. JD(U) leader explains what went wrong
Nov 10, 2020 10:52 IST
Bihar Results Live: Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha trailing
Nov 10, 2020 11:24 IST
NDA has an edge over RJD+ alliance but there’s bad news for Nitish Kumar
Nov 10, 2020 11:05 IST

latest news

Young artists organise exhibition in J-K’s Srinagar to promote art
Nov 10, 2020 11:20 IST
Bihar polls: Strong performance from BJP helps NDA cross halfway mark
Nov 10, 2020 11:19 IST
Pogba cannot be happy with situation at Manchester United, says Deschamps
Nov 10, 2020 11:07 IST
Bihar election results 2020: In initial trends LJP proves to be a double-edged sword
Nov 10, 2020 11:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.