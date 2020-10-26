Bihar election 2020: Brahampur to see triangular contest

Brahampur’s politics is considered to be dominated by the Bhumihars, the Yadavs and the Brahmins. The backward classes too play an important role. (PTI)

One of the four assembly constituencies in Bihar’s commercially significant Buxar district is Brahampur. A Congress bastion of yesteryears, the constituency became a stronghold of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for over a decade from 1995 until it saw a brief spell of change in 2010. Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Dilmarni Devi wrested the constituency from RJD in 2010, also becoming the first and only female MLA to get elected from the constituency.

The RJD, however, was quick to turn the tables and won Brahampur again in 2015. Party’s Shambhu Nath Singh Yadav defeated runner-up BJP candidate Vivek Thakur by a margin of over 30,000 votes.

Brahampur’s politics is considered to be dominated by the Bhumihars, the Yadavs and the Brahmins. The backward classes too play an important role.

Click here for complete coverage on Bihar Assembly election 2020

In 2020, the RJD would not want the adversaries to clinch its key constituency. Also, for the first time in nearly four decades, there is no BJP candidate as the party decided to push for Vikassheel Insaan Party’s (VIP) Jayraj Chaudhary under the NDA’s seat-sharing formula.

Ranjan Kumar Tiwari is in the running from Rashtrawadi Jan Sangh, Jatadhari Paswan has been fielded from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Hulas Pandey from Lok Jan Shakti Party, among other candidates.

With the BJP sitting back this time to watch the show, the fight for Brahampur is set to be a triangular contest between sitting RJD MLA Shambhu Nath Singh Yadav, VIP’s Jayraj Chaudhary and LJP’s Hulas Pandey.

Brahampur’s electoral population is over 3 lakh, of which nearly 57 per cent came out to vote during the last assembly polls. RJD’s Shambhu Nath emerged as a clear winner bagging around 52 per cent of the total vote share while the BJP settled with nearly 35 per cent of the total votes polled.

Brahampur, 70 other constituencies, will go to polls in the first of three phases of Bihar assembly elections on October 28. The BJP and the JD(U) remain as partners in the NDA alliance along with parties like the VIP. The Congress has aligned with the RJD and three other Left parties as part of the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan). Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM are together under the banner of the Grand Democratic Secular Front (GDSF) while Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has dared to fight alone.