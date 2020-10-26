Bihar election 2020: Congress eyes another term in trade hub Buxar

Traditionally a Congress stronghold, one of Bihar’s commercial hubs, Buxar, saw the party’s undisputed rule right from the 1950s until 1990 when its power was throttled by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The CPI(M) held the seat for a decade until the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made inroads and clinched the seat during the 2000 assembly polls. The 2005 elections saw Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) shock everyone by winning Buxar but the BJP returned to power in 2010.

In 2015, the Congress staged a comeback after nearly three decades. The party aims to sustain its rule in Buxar for another term. However, Congress’ fight for Buxar during the last assembly poll was a neck-to-neck. Party’s Sanjay Kumar Tiwari wrested power after defeating BJP’s Pradeep Dubey by a margin of 10,000 votes. Tiwari managed to secure 41.43 per cent of votes while Dubey wasn’t far behind, bagging nearly 39 per cent of the total vote share.

Also read: Corruption taking place right under Nitish Kumar’s nose, says Chirag Paswan

While Congress’ candidate remains the same this time, the BJP has decided to field Parshuram Chaubey - former constable who was promoted as sub-inspector before he decided to opt for voluntary retirement. Chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) tried to stake a claim but the seat went to the BJP during the seat-sharing exercise.

The BSP had fielded Saroj Kumar during the last assembly polls. Kumar managed to secure 15 per cent of the total votes polled in Buxar in 2015. This time, as part of the Grand Democratic Secular Front (which includes the BSP, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samta Party or RLSP), the party skipped fielding a candidate, instead, RLSP’s Nirmal Singh Kushwaha will take on the fight.

Also read: Bihar campaign reaches fever pitch as first phase draws near

Looking at the trends, the electoral temperament in Buxar is usually hard to predict and often studded with surprises. The CPI(M) may have got lucky in the past and the BSP could turn the tide in its favour in 2005 owing to its influence in bordering Uttar Pradesh, but Buxar’s electoral polarity is likely to swing between the Congress and the BJP. One defining feature of Buxar’s electorate is its sizeable Brahmin population of over 2 lakh voters.

Buxar reported 57 per cent voter turnout in 2015 assembly polls. The district includes Buxar parliamentary constituency and four assembly constituencies - Buxar, Dumraon, Rajpur and Brahamapur.

The constituency will go to the polls in the first phase of assembly elections on October 28 along with 70 other constituencies. Counting of votes will take place on November 10.