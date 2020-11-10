Sections
Bihar election: Counting begins across 243 seats, fate of 3,700 candidates to be decided

Bihar election results 2020: According to officials on electoral duty, 19 companies of the central armed police forces have been deployed at strong rooms and the halls where counting is taking place.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 08:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, HIndustan Times New Delhi

Security personnel on guard outside one of the strong rooms in Patna on Monday. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

The counting for 243 Assembly seats in Bihar began at 8 am on Tuesday. The counting is taking place at 55 centres across 38 districts.

The exercise will decide the electoral fate of over 3,700 candidates who are in the race to win the 243 seats of the state assembly.

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements to ensure the polling is conducted peacefully. Prohibitory orders are in place outside the counting centres.

According to officials on electoral duty, 19 companies of the central armed police forces have been deployed at strong rooms and the halls where counting is taking place. Another companies 59 have been entrusted with maintaining law and order. Each company comprises roughly 100 personnel.



The JD(U) has fought this election in partnership with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar has been Bihar’s chief minister for 14 years and is the face of the NDA campaign.

The NDA has been challenged by grand alliance, a group of five parties led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The exit polls have given an edge to the RJD-led grand alliance.

The elections in Bihar were conducted in three phases - on October 28, November 3 and 7.

