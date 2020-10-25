Bihar Election 2020: In Belhar assembly constituency, it’s JD(U) vs RJD

A supporter is seen holding the RJD’s flag ahead of the Bihar assembly elections outside of the party’s office in Patna in this file photo. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

An extremist hit area, the Belhar assembly constituency in Banka district will see a direct contest between the Janata Dal(United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections beginning October 28. Chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) has nominated Manoj Yadav against RJD leader Ramdeo Yadav from the Belhar Vidhan Sabha constituency.

Ramdeo Yadav is the sitting member of Legislative Assembly and Manoj Yadav is a member of Legislative Council of the JD(U). Kumari Archana of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Brahmadev Ray are among others who are also contesting from the Belhar assembly constituency.

In the last Bihar assembly election in 2015, the Belhar constituency was won by Giridhari Yadav of the JD(U), and Manoj Yadav of the BJP was the runner-up. Giridhari Yadav polled 44.59% votes and Manoj Yadav got 34.32% of the votes in Belhar, one of the 243 seats in the legislative assembly of Bihar.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD had emerged as the single largest party in the 2015 Bihar assembly election with 80 seats, the Janata Dal(United) won 71 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got 53 seats. The JD(U) had fought the last Bihar assembly elections with the RJD. Kumar, however, cut his ties with the RJD following a rift and rejoined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The voting for the first phase will be held on October 28 in Belhar, which is a part of the Banka Lok Sabha constituency along with Amarpur, Banka, Katoria and Dhoraiya, along with 70 other assembly seats. The second-phase voting on November 3 will cover 94 seats and the third phase of voting on November 7 will cover 78 assembly seats. Counting of votes will be carried out on November 10.

This year, the BJP is fighting these elections along with the JD(U); the Congress has joined hands with the RJD and three other Left parties to form the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance to challenge the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The LJP, which is being helmed by Chirag Paswan, is going solo this time in the Bihar assembly elections.